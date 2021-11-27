Doug Martin out as head football coach at New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doug Martin is out as the head football coach at New Mexico State. Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, announcing after NMSU’s season finale win against UMass that Martin’s expiring contract will not be renewed.

New Mexico State AD Mario Moccia's opening remarks on the decision not to renew Doug Martin's contract. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/NAYBNBheW7 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 28, 2021

The move comes as no surprise as Martin has said on numerous occasions this season that there have not been active negotiations to bring him back next year. In nine seasons as the head coach, NMSU went 25-74 under Martin. He did, however, lead the Aggies to their first bowl win in nearly 60 years when NMSU beat Utah State in the Arizona Bowl in 2017.

Updates to this article will be made throughout the evening with a timeframe the Aggies hope to hire a coach, possible candidates and more.