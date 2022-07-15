LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Friday, members of the New Mexico State Basketball alum team, The PanAmaniacs, went back to their old stomping grounds at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to prepare for their opening game of The Basketball Tournament.

The PanAmaniacs will begin their Basketball Tournament run against the alum team of their Rio Grande Valley rivalry dance partner: The Enchantment (University of New Mexico) on Monday, July 18.

The official roster that will head to the University of New Mexico’s ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque, NM includes Ian Baker (2013-17), Terrell Brown (2018-20), Evan Gilyard II (2019-21), Justin Hawkins (2006-08), Braxton Huggins (2014-17), Zach Lofton (2017-18), Lamar Morinia (Montana St.-Northern), Jerome Seagers (Rutgers/UNLV), B.J. West (2009-13), Johnathon Wilkins (2014-18), and Jahmar “JY” Young (2007-10).

The PanAmaniacs are fully focused on their opening game but their time in Las Cruces this weekend has been an exciting opportunity for the different eras of Aggies’ basketball to come together.

“It’s great, it’s fun. You know you just hear about a lot of these guys, you see a couple of clips, you don’t actually get to play with them and now I get to play with them,” said Zach Lofton. “It is a lot of fun, these are really cool guys, no egos, and that is what I love.”

“I think it is pretty good because when you consider yourself an older player, you love to see these younger guys blossom into the killers that they are now,” said Jahmar Young. “They are great players and I am happy to play with them.”

New Mexico State says Aggie fans that want to get an up-close look at the team representing NM State at TBT will be able to attend an open practice at the Pan American Center on Saturday, July 16. This event will be free of charge and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The team will also be preparing for TBT’s version of a three-point contest – the 33-point contest.