EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of Borderland football standout were honored in a big way for their performances on Wednesday.

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia became the first Aggies’ signal caller to be named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, after a standout showing in NMSU’s win over Liberty last Saturday.

Junior QB @diegopavia02 from @NMStateFootball becomes the first Aggie quarterback to earn the Manning Award QB of the Week honor since it was established in 2011.https://t.co/wg5CISw8OT pic.twitter.com/BG10a7uagX — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) November 30, 2022

Pavia accounted for six touchdowns – three through the air, three on the ground – as the Aggies (5-6) picked up their biggest win of the Jerry Kill era. NMSU will host Valparaiso on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, Andress graduate Jeremiah Cooper was honored by the Big 12 on Wednesday. Now a safety at Iowa State, Cooper was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team.

Andress grad Jeremiah Cooper named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection for Iowa State. Cooper had 32 tackles as a true freshman for the Cyclones. https://t.co/94biKKI0Kd — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 30, 2022

Cooper started every game he played as a true freshman for the Cyclones in 2022, recording 32 total tackles. He figures to play a much bigger role for Iowa State in the coming years.