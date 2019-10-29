Davison named WAC Player of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. - The NM State football team was upended by Georgia Southern, 41-7, on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon inside Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Senior running back Jason Huntley had a career day, rushing for a career-high 133 yards and NM State's lone touchdown. Redshirt senior tailback Christian Gibson also broke loose against the Eagles, running for 98 yards, as the Aggies gained 209 total rushing yards in the contest.

Redshirt senior linebacker Javahn Fergurson and junior linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. paced the Aggie defense, as each racked up 2.0 tackles for loss. Fergurson carded a team-high 13 tackles, his sixth consecutive game in double-digits.

Hodge, meanwhile, forced a fumble - the first of his career - on the Eagles' opening drive. The Aggie offense took advantage of the opportunity, with Huntley capping a 12-play, 36-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to give NM State an early 7-0 lead.

It was all Georgia Southern from that point forward, though. Tied at seven after the first quarter of play, the Eagles scored 21 unanswered points to close out the opening half and tacked on 13 more in the third quarter en route to a 41-7 win.

NOTABLES Huntley surpassed his previous career high of 114 rushing yards, which he dashed for at New Mexico earlier this season. The tailback broke free for a 56-yard run in the fourth quarter, the longest run of his career.

Hodge recovered two fumbles - the first and second of his career - to go along with his one forced fumble. He made eight total tackles, including six solo takedowns.

Junior linebacker Brennon Davis caused a fumble in the fourth quarter to give the Aggie defense its third takeaway of the game. The Aggies last recovered three fumbles in a single game against Idaho in 2011.

UP NEXT NM State enters its second and final week before returning to action. The Aggies will next travel to Oxford, Miss., to take on Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 9.