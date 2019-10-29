Davison named WAC Player of the Week

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – After a monster weekend that saw the Aggies win their 11th-straight match, outside hitter Savannah Davison was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week the league announced Monday.
The native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada crushed 33 kills and hit .306 in a pair of wins over Utah Valley and Seattle U. Against the Wolverines, she posted her team-high seventh double-double of the season with 17 kills and 18 digs. She added 16 kills while hitting .414 in a sweep of the Redhawks on Oct. 26.
The redshirt sophomore has recorded eight-straight matches with double-digit kills as the Aggies have won 11-straight matches overall and are unbeaten in WAC play this season.
The Aggies return to the court tonight, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. (MT) when they host California Baptist in a WAC match. As always, students receive free entry to all Aggie home matches with a valid student I.D.