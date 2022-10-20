LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A new era is underway. Head Coach Greg Heiar led his squad out in front of Aggie Nation for the first time during the 2022-23 campaign.



With fans in the stands, the Aggies split into two units and duked it out for 30 minutes in the Crimson & White Scrimmage event inside the Pan American Center.



“It felt good to just see the guys get up and down, move the ball and play together,” said Head Coach Greg Heiar following NM State’s opening event of the season. “We moved the ball well and we’re getting better at that. We still have to get a lot better defensively and get better on the glass.”



The contest had the feeling of a regular-season game as officials and media timeouts were a part of the Thursday night experience.



Aggie fans in attendance got their first look at an almost entirely new roster featuring 16 newcomers and three members from last year’s squad.

Returners include Mike Peake and Marchelus Avery – contributors from last season’s NCAA Tournament team. Fans paying close attention would also have recognized Shakiru Odunewu who enters his second year with the Aggies after redshirting in 2021-22.



Meanwhile, Deshawndre Washington, Xavier Pinson, DaJuan Gordon and Kyle Feit were among the plethora of Aggies making their unofficial debut.

The Aggies will open the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 at home vs. New Mexico Highlands.



