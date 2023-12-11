LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A judge in Dona Ana County has quashed a bench warrant issued for the arrest of former New Mexico State men’s basketball Kim Aiken Jr., court documents show.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Conrad F. Perea granted a motion to quash the warrant that was filed by Aiken’s attorney, Lara Smalls, in late November. The $20,000 bench warrant was initially issued after Aiken Jr. did not show up for his Nov. 22 arraignment on 11 felony charges.

Aiken Jr., 24, was not present for the scheduled arraignment because he is playing professional basketball in Luxembourg and couldn’t get back to Las Cruces in time.

Smalls told reporters after the bench warrant was issued that she would ask the court for a hearing date that would allow Aiken Jr. to have time to make plans to appear in person.

“Mr. Aiken is in no way trying to avoid these charges. He is seeking justice in this matter,” Smalls said last week.

Aiken Jr. will now be arraigned in Las Cruces on Dec. 18. His former NMSU teammates Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington, both 22 years old, were arraigned in court on Nov. 22, both pleading not guilty to 13 felonies, including second degree criminal sexual penetration and multiple counts of false imprisonment.

Initial status hearings have been scheduled for Bradley and Washington for Monday, Dec. 18., the same day as Aiken’s arraignment. Bradley and Washington are required by the court to appear in person, per the conditions of their release at their arraignments last week. Bradley is currently living in Los Angeles and Washington is in Chicago. Aiken Jr. is also required to attend his arraignment in person.

Aiken, Bradley and Deshawndre Washington have been charged with 37 total felony crimes, including second degree criminal sexual penetration and multiple counts of false imprisonment, stemming from sexual assault and hazing allegations by multiple former NMSU teammates of the trio.

Bradley and Washington were charged with 13 felony crimes and Aiken Jr. was indicted on 11 felony charges after a seven-month investigation by the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.

The charges against Bradley and Washington, if convicted, carry a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison, along with a $25,000 fine; for Aiken, a maximum sentence would be 24 years in prison, with a $25,000 fine, if convicted. The count of second degree criminal sexual penetration also carries with it the requirement to register as a sex offender, according to the Attorney General.

Bradley and Washington signed waivers of extradition, meaning they must return to New Mexico for any future court dates if it is requested of them. If they do not appear in person for future court dates, New Mexico Assistant Attorney General John Duran said bench warrants would be issues for their arrests, too.