Corey Barker forgoes NCAA appeal, to be replaced on NMSU’s coaching staff

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State men’s basketball assistant coach, Corey Barker, will not appeal the five-year show-cause order that was handed down to him by the NCAA last month for violations that occurred while he was an assistant coach at TCU. New Mexico State director of athletics, Mario Moccia, confirming the news to KTSM on Wednesday, the final day Barker could appeal the ruling.

According to Moccia, NMSU will replace Barker once his contract — which was extended twice to allow the process play out — expires at the end of the month. Barker has been an assistant with the Aggies since 2019.

Barker’s name first surfaced in an FBI college basketball corruption case while he was an assistant with the Horned Frogs. According to the NCAA, Barker is accused of accepting a $6,000 payment from a business management company in exchange for agreeing to influence student-athletes to use his company’s services. The DI Committee on Infractions also says that Barker provided false or misleading information about his actions and failed to cooperate with the school’s investigation.

The violations occurred in July of 2017. TCU, who the NCAA says accepted responsibility for the Level I violation, fired Barker in March of 2019 after refusing to cooperate with the university’s internal investigation. He was hired at NMSU seven months later.

“The violations in this case occurred when the former assistant coach attended a July 2017 meeting in Las Vegas with an agent associate and representatives of the agent associate’s management company. Government recordings — which were evidence in federal court and included in the infractions case record — show that during that meeting, the coach touted his relationships with certain student-athletes and prospects who had NBA potential, giving the impression that he could steer those players to the management company when they turned professional,” the NCAA ruling said. “During that meeting, the agent associate discussed monthly payments for the assistant coach, and at the conclusion of the meeting, the assistant coach accepted $6,000.”

The federal government alleged Barker’s exchange was with an aspiring business manager, Christian Dawkins, who was convicted of bribery conspiracy. Dawkins testified during a federal criminal trial that Barker returned the money to him shortly after their meeting in Las Vegas. Barker was never charged with a crime.

The NCAA issued Barker a five-year show-cause order on June 29 that prohibits him from “any NCAA athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.” The ruling essentially makes it impossible for Barker to coach at the collegiate level.

Former players and even NMSU head coach Chris Jans have recently come out in support of Barker, who the athletic department says, “has carried himself with integrity while adhering to the policies and procedures in place at our university. Additionally, he has fostered an outstanding relationship with our student-athletes and actively works with them to help meet their athletic and academic goals.”