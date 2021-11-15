Conference USA commissioner pays visit to newest member New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – 10 days after Conference USA officially added New Mexico State and three other schools to the league, conference officials paid a visit to Las Cruces on Monday night.

Among the visitors was C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod, making her first trip to NMSU since the Aggies were added to the conference on Nov. 5, alongside Liberty, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston.

MacLeod touted the addition of the Aggies and the other universities to the conference, which were no doubt important additions for a conference on life support after losing nine teams to the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference during realignment.

“This is a great day to formally celebrate New Mexico State joining Conference USA,” MacLeod said. “It’s been a long couple of months and we’re all really excited. I wanted to come meet the people involved and be a part of the celebration.”

MacLeod and the league also received a big boost last week, when Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky elected to remain in Conference USA, after flirting heavily with the MAC. Their decisions to stay put, plus the four additions to the conference gives the league nine teams, a place MacLeod is comfortable being. However, there’s always the chance the league adds more universities to strength itself.

Despite the current national perception of C-USA due to the amount of teams that have left the league in the last few weeks, MacLeod said she’s confident the new teams that were added will provide big boost to the league that could change the minds of folks at a national level.

“We’ll continue to take a look and see if there’s something that would make us stronger and evaluate that. But now that we have the nine set we’re in a good spot and can take some time with that,” MacLeod said. “In the long run, I think this group can really grow together and excel and I think that those people that are doubting us may be surprised in the long run.”

New Mexico State and the other three additions to C-USA will officially join the league on July 1, 2023.