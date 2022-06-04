CORVALLIS, Ore. – The clock has struck midnight on NM State baseball’s Cinderella run through the postseason. Falling 21-1 to Vanderbilt, the Aggies were eliminated from the Corvallis Regional and will head back to Las Cruces as the WAC Champions.



The Aggies got a run in the third inning on a single from Kevin Jimenez . The NM State graduate singled to center, plating Cal Villareal before advancing to second on a throwing error.



Other than that, it was all Commodores. The national powerhouse dominated for the duration of the contest. Vanderbilt jumped out to a four-run lead before the Jimenez RBI single. The Commodores proceeded to pour on 17 unanswered runs to close out the game.



As the game progressed into the final innings, head coach Mike Kirby and pitching coach Keith Zuniga gave the Aggie seniors an opportunity to be recognized on a national stage. All four seniors – Tommy Tabak , Lyle Hibbitts , Brendon Rodriguez , and Frank Dickson IV – all saw action in one last game for the Crimson and White. Kirby gave Tabak, Jimenez, and Villareal a chance to be recognized by the fans with a few mid-inning substitutions.



The Aggies conclude the season with a 24-34 record. NM State advanced to the NCAA Tournament after posting a perfect 4-0 record in Mesa to win the WAC Tournament.

