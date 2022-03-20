LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — It appears Chris Jans’ time at New Mexico State has come to an end. KTSM 9 Sports’ Colin Deaver has confirmed that Jans has finalized a deal to become the next head coach at Mississippi State. An official announcement is expected soon (Update: Mississippi State has officially named Chris Jans its next men’s basketball head coach).

𝙅𝘼𝙉𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙉@coachchrisjans has been named the Head Coach of Mississippi State Men's Basketball!



📰 » https://t.co/b1KMLHN1UT #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/9PHr6n2Hrd — Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) March 20, 2022

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news, and it comes a little over 12 hours after NMSU’s loss to Arkansas in the Round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo. The Aggies are currently in route back to Las Cruces.

Sources: New Mexico State's Chris Jans is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Mississippi State. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2022

Jans has led NMSU the past five seasons. He went 122-32, including a 64-13 mark in Western Athletic Conference play. He guided the Aggies to four WAC regular-season titles as well as a trio of WAC Tournament crowns. NMSU is coming off their third NCAA Tournament appearance under Jans, which included their first tournament win since 1993, a 70-63 win over UConn on Thursday in Buffalo.

“It’s no secret that Chris Jans’ name has been in the mix for a number of other jobs, especially after what he has done for our program over the last five seasons,” said NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia. “This is an opportunity for Chris that is long overdue. What he accomplished in Las Cruces will be remembered forever, and we wish Chris the best of luck as he continues his head coaching career.”

It is early to pinpoint a potential successor to Jans in Las Cruces, but NMSU assistant James Miller, who has been on Jans’ staff the past four years, would figure to get consideration from Moccia. Miller is widely considered one of the top assistant coaches in the business and has head coaching experience at the junior college level at New Mexico Junior College.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on this link as they become available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.