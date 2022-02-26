CHICAGO (KTSM) – It might be the biggest regular season upset of the 2021-22 season; it’s certainly the worst loss of the Chris Jans era at New Mexico State.

And the Aggies’ 61-59 loss on the road at WAC doormat Chicago State on Saturday could have WAC championship and NCAA Tournament seeding implications for NMSU (23-5, 13-3, WAC), after they failed to lock up a share of the WAC regular season title by losing to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in the Windy City.

Chicago State guard Brandon Betson made a tough running lay-up with two seconds left to give the Panthers the victory, snapping a nine-game Chicago State (7-22, 3-13, WAC) losing streak. The win is just the second by Chicago State in 24 meetings with the Aggies.

“Internally with our team, that’s one of the main topics I had (this week), was the obvious. ‘Guys, the obvious is this.’ We just had two environments on the road that were hostile, and our kids have always played well in those and they were meaningful games and we knew what was riding on it,” NMSU head coach Chris Jans said. “We played well and won both. And now we’re going to Chicago State, who obviously traditionally isn’t at the top of the league. It’s a 2:00 (p.m.) afternoon game. There wasn’t going to be an environment.

“We knew as coaches, and certainly (we) tried to talk until we were blue in the face and show our guys how different they are this year and how competitive they are,” he said. “And when a team’s like that, with not as much to play for and a little bit more of a desperation mode, they’re dangerous.”

With just eight scholarship players available to play in the game due to a myriad of issues, NMSU fell behind by 12 points in the first half and though they battled and took the lead multiple times in the second half, it was Chicago State that always had the last laugh.

Missing in action for NMSU were Johnny McCants, a gameday scratch due to a stomach virus; ChiChi Avery (concussion) and Yuat Alok (non-COVID illness), who didn’t even make the trip from Las Cruces to Chicago; Nate Pryor (injury); and Mario McKinney (suspended after being arrested earlier this week).

Without multiple important players, NMSU got off to a bad start, trailing 18-6 midway through the first half. WAC Player of the Year candidate Teddy Allen was just 3-10 with 10 points and did not play the final seven minutes of the game, after cameras appeared to show him and Jans having words on the sideline.

“He just didn’t seem to have the juice. He didn’t seem to be connected into what we were trying to do,so we made a decision to go in another direction,” Jans said. “I thought it was going to work out. Obviously, in the end it didn’t.”

Despite missing out on an opportunity to win a share of the WAC title on Saturday, NMSU still has a one-game lead in the conference title race. If the Aggies win their final two games of the season next week at home vs. Stephen F. Austin and Utah Valley, they will be crowned WAC champions for the fourth time in five years, regardless of any other results from other games around the WAC.

If Seattle and Sam Houston lose to Dixie State and Grand Canyon, respectively, Saturday night, NMSU will be able to clinch the WAC regular-season championship outright Wednesday against SFA.

NMSU’s defeat at the hands of Chicago State could have implications for its NCAA Tournament seeding, if they win the WAC Tournament and qualify. Projected to be a 13-seed entering the weekend, NMSU may see itself fall because of the defeat.

The Aggies will hope to be much healthier by the time they host SFA on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Pan American Center.