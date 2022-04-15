LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two days ago, New Mexico State’s starting center for most of the 2021-22 season, Will McNair Jr. entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and now he’s found a new home.

On Instagram, McNair Jr. announced he is committing to Mississippi State to continue his collegiate basketball career.

He will get the chance to play under the same head coach he had at New Mexico State: Chris Jans.

Jans took the Mississippi State job shortly after the Aggies’ NCAA Tournament run came to an end after a loss to Arkansas in the Round of 32.

McNair started 27 of NMSU’s 34 games last season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He was also second on the team in blocks and was serviceable in his role in post.

At 6’10, 277 pounds, McNair has the size to hang with the forwards and centers in the SEC.

New NMSU men’s basketballl head coach Greg Heiar’s anticipated McNair’s transfer and saw the writing on the wall in an interview with KTSM on Monday morning.

“I haven’t seen Will McNair much. I anticipate that he’ll transfer. I don’t know his situation, but I want players that want to be here and play for me and this staff and this university,” said Heiar. “If any of them want to go somewhere else, go ahead and we’ll support them. I think he’s in that boat.”

Chi Chi Avery, Kiran Oliver and Mike Peake are the only three players from last year’s squad that have committed to playing for Heiar in 2022-23.

On Thursday, NM State announced the first signee in the Heiar era, in Doctor Bradley.

