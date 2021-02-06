Cal Baptist tops New Mexico State 85-75 as Aggies fall to 0-3 in WAC play

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – It’s just three games into New Mexico State’s WAC season, but already the Aggies have an uphill climb.

Cal Baptist defeated NMSU 85-75 on Friday night, in a game played at Eastwood High School in El Paso, because the Aggies cannot host games in Las Cruces due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

The loss dropped NMSU to 3-4 on the season, 0-3 in WAC play. The Aggies have yet to win a game over a Division I opponent this year. Meanwhile, the Lancers improved to 9-5, 4-3 in WAC action.

“We just couldn’t guard them. We tried some pressing, and we tried some zone, we just couldn’t get the game in our direction except for the start,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “We had a good start, but they beat us in a lot of facets of the game tonight.”

CBU shot 52 percent from the floor, as Reed Nottage led the way for the Lancers with 19 points, including five three pointers on six attempts. Gorjok Gak and Tre Armstrong each chipped in 18 points in the win.

Jabari Rice scored 17 points for NMSU in the defeat, but was injured in the second half after a driving basket. Jans called it a left heel injury, and though Rice later returned to the game, his status moving forward is not yet known.

NMSU jumped out to an early 14-6 advantage, before CBU fought back for a three-point halftime lead.

Trailing by double digits multiple times in the second half, the Aggies got to within four points on a few occasions, but could never get over the hump.

Evan Gilyard, Clayton Henry and Johnny McCants each had 11 points for NMSU.

The Aggies will look to finally get a win over a D-I opponent in 2020-21 on Saturday at Eastwood, in game two of a doubleheader with the Lancers. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.