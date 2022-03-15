LAS CRUCES, N.M. KTSM – Brooke Atkinson is out as head coach of the New Mexico State women’s basketball team. NMSU Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, announcing on Tuesday he will not renew Atkinson’s contract when it expires on April 30.

Atkinson’s fifth and final season as the Aggies’ head coach concluded last week on March 8, in NMSU’s opening round loss to Lamar in the WAC Tournament, 65-54. In five seasons as NMSU’s head coach, Atkinson compiled a record of 75-68, including a record of 46-30 in WAC play. However, the Aggies finished with a losing record in each of the past three seasons.

“We are grateful for the contributions Coach Atkinson added to our women’s basketball program on and off the floor during her 13 years as a dedicated member of the Aggie coaching staff,” said Moccia. “She consistently represented NM State with class and dignity throughout her years spent in Las Cruces.”

During her tenure, Atkinson led the program to one NCAA Tournament appearance, two WAC regular-season titles, one WAC Tournament title, and one Women’s NIT berth.



NMSU will begin a national search for its next head coach immediately.

