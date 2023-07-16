BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State baseball star Kyle Bradish had another great outing on the mound in the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins at Camden Yards on Sunday.

On the back of Kyle Bradish, the @Orioles fly to a series sweep and their 8th consecutive win. pic.twitter.com/KH6w5cTFcM — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2023

Bradish pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings and struck out eight batters in his performance against the Marlins. The 26-year-old only gave up three hits, one walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

Kyle Bradish's 6th and 7th Ks.



Thru 5. pic.twitter.com/7Gycj6FpPI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023

Bradish’s great start nearly went to waste after the Marlins scored four runs in the top of the 9th and were so close to stealing the win. Luckily for Bradish, the O’s held on for a 5-4 victory and awarded Bradish his well-deserved win on the mound.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish departs to a deserved ovation after surrendering only his third hit of the afternoon with one out in the eighth inning… pic.twitter.com/Ht7igoI5ZH — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) July 16, 2023

Bradish improved his record to 6-4 on the season. Through Bradish’s first 17 outings of the season, he owns a 3.05 ERA in 91.1 total innings pitched. In his past seven games, he has a 1.87 ERA and has gone 4-2 on the mound.

The Orioles extended its win-streak to a season-high eight games after Sunday. This is Baltimore’s longest winning streak since a 10-game win streak in July 2022.

Bradish and the Orioles improved their record to 57-35 and sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.