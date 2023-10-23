LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – In its first season in Conference USA, crashing the league championship party is fully on the table for second-year head coach Jerry Kill and New Mexico State.

At 5-3, 3-1 in CUSA, the Aggies are firmly in the league championship race, sitting in third place behind Liberty (7-0, 5-0) and Jacksonville State (6-2, 4-1) with five games left on their 2023 regular season slate.

Four of those games are CUSA contests, two on the road and two at Aggie Memorial Stadium with a road trip to play SEC foe Auburn sandwiched between them on Nov. 18.

The Aggies entered the month of October at 2-3, but a three-game winning streak has them thinking bigger than they have in years in Las Cruces. NMSU has also won four out of its last five games.

First, in order to be bowl eligible in 2023, the Aggies must win seven games, instead of the usual six games, because they’re playing a 13-game schedule, not a 12-game slate like the majority of FBS teams each season. NMSU needs just two more wins to secure that and it could happen in the next two weeks, with winnable CUSA games at Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2) and home vs. Middle Tennessee (2-6, 1-3).

“We know we’re two wins away, but at the end of the day, I don’t think we’re thinking about that,” said NMSU wide receiver Jonathan Brady. “I think we’re just trying to get to the Conference USA championship. We’re all coming together and we have our goals that we set early in the year, so we’re just trying to stick to that.”

They can take it one game at a time all they want, but if the Aggies get through those two games unscathed, they’d be 7-3, bowl berth in hand, with a pair of CUSA games (plus the Auburn road trip) left on the regular season schedule.

The first would be a road trip to play preseason CUSA favorite Western Kentucky on Nov. 11, then the regular season finale at home vs. Jax State on Nov. 25. If the Aggies beat LA Tech, MTSU and WKU, the home finale vs. Jax State would be for a chance to play in the CUSA championship game.

“If we do our job, then those things work out, but I haven’t mentioned anything about it,” Kill said. “The kids are smart enough to know, but right now we’re not guaranteed anything. We’ve got five games left and the biggest thing we have to do is keep everyone healthy.”

Kill has always said that to be successful, a football team has to have a good quarterback and a good defense. During NMSU’s hot streak that began in mid-September with a win over rival New Mexico, the Aggies have had both.

Quarterback Diego Pavia has accounted for over 1,500 total yards and 14 total touchdowns over the last five games, while throwing just one interception. As a team, the Aggies have just two turnovers in that time frame.

For the season, Pavia is completing 61.9% of his passes for 1,801 yards and 16 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also leads the Aggies in rushing with 525 yards and four touchdowns. If NMSU continues its current run of form, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Pavia could win CUSA Player of the Year.

Defensively, the Aggies have stepped up in a major way since a 33-17 loss at Liberty on Sept. 9. In that time frame, NMSU is 4-1 and has allowed more than 17 points just once, in the 20-17 loss at Hawaii on Sept. 23, a game the Aggies led 17-3 at halftime.

Beyond that blip, defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has put together a defense holding teams to just 13.5 points per game in NMSU’s last four wins.

Time will tell if NMSU can finish the season as strongly as it has played the middle portion of its schedule, but history is on the Aggies’ side. NMSU won six of its final seven games in 2022, including the Quick Lane Bowl, to finish 7-6 in Kill’s first season in Las Cruces.

If NMSU is indeed on a similar trajectory in 2023, the CUSA championship could be in the Aggies’ hands by season’s end.

It all begins on Tuesday at Louisiana Tech, where the Aggies are currently 2.5-point underdogs. NMSU and LA Tech kickoff at 5 p.m. MT on Tuesday night in Ruston La., on CBS Sports Network.