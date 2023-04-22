LAS CRUCES, N.M. – NM State softball picked up a win over UT Arlington Saturday afternoon riding a pair of home runs from fifth year Aggie, Kayla Bowen , who continues to make her case for WAC player of the year after recording another pair of home runs to her season total (12).



Aydenne Brown got the nod to start game three after going 6.1 inning in game one of the series on Friday. Laurali Patane would close out the final three innings of play by allowing just two earned runs down the stretch.



In total, eight Aggies recorded base hits, including Jillian Taylor and Kayla Bowen who both picked up multi-hit performances. Both of Bowen’s hits went for home runs and gave her five RBIs on the day and 32 for the season.



First Inning

UT Arlington got to work quickly as Marley Neises hit a home run just inside the foul pole in left field to put the Mavs ahead by one run just two batters into the game.



Kayla Bowen then continues to make her case for WAC Player of Year as she belted a three-run home run following singles from both former Maverick Jessica Carreon and Jillian Taylor , thus putting the Aggies in front by two runs.



Fourth Inning

A one-two-three inning form Aggie starter, Aydenne Brown , put yet another zero on the board for the Mavericks, having not scored a run since the first inning.



In the bottom half, Riley Carley led off the inning with a hard-hit single to the shortstop. Savanah Bejarano then came in the pinch run for Carley, who later swiped second base with ease, as the throw down nearly sailed into center field. Gabby Aragon then stepped up and executed a perfectly placed bunt, forcing Maverick’s pitcher, Gracie Bumpurs, to make a difficult play. Bumpurs threw wide of the first base bag allowing Aragon to reach and advance to second, and Bejarano to score from second, giving the Aggies a 4-1 lead.



Fifth Inning

Kathy Rodolph was out in the circle for the fifth to replace Aydenne Brown after the starter gave up a single to lead off the inning. Felicia De La Torre was first out of the pen before she gave up a walk on three pitches, after inheriting a 1-0, brining Kathy Rodolph out of the dugout to make another pitching change. This time, Rodolph would go with third year Aggie, Laurali Patane . The first batter Patane faced bunted for a single to load the bases with still nobody out. A sac-fly and a ground out would allow UTA to plate two runners, but that would be all they could get across as Patane escapes the mess with the lead still intact.



After two quick outs in the home half of the fourth, Jillian Taylor singled into right field to help spark a two out rally. This Brought the dangerous slugger Kayla Bowen to the box, looking to add to her impressive 2023 resume. Bowen tattooed a ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run – her second of the day, 41st of her career – to extend the Aggies lead to three.



Sixth Inning

Patane picked up two quick outs to start the sixth inning before allowing a solo home run to UTA’s Linsday Franklin, bringing the Aggies lead back to two.



Seventh Inning

Back for her third inning of work, Laurali Patane was looking to finish off the Mavericks and save the Aggies from a series sweep. Reagan Hukil began the Maverick attack in the seventh with a leadoff single and later advanced to second with a stolen base. A ground out and bunt single allowed Hukil to score, bringing the Aggies lead to just one. However, Patane kept her composure and locked down the Mavericks comeback efforts to secure the Aggie victory.



NUMBERS TO NOTE



66 – The Aggies tallied two more home runs today, bringing their season total to 66.

15 – Jillian Taylor recorded her 15th multi-hit game of the season.

12 – Kayla Bowen hit her 11th and 12th home runs of the season today (40 and 41 of her career)

7 – The Aggies have recorded a home run in seven straight games – 16 of their last 17.



UP NEXT

NM State is back on the road this week for their final road series of 2023 to take Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Aggies will return home the following week for the regular season finale where the Aggies are set to host Abilene Christian for a three-game series.