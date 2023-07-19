LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of former Borderland basketball stars helped The Enchantment defeat Austin’s Own 77-66 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Enchantment – a team of mainly University of New Mexico alumni, plus a few players with ties to the state – defeated the University of Texas alumni squad in Lubbock and will face Air Raiders, a team of Texas Tech alumni, on Friday.

Former UTEP and New Mexico State guard Evan Gilyard II had a team-high 16 points and drilled the game-winning three-pointer for The Enchantment to give them the victory in the Elam Ending. Former Organ Mountain and NMSU star forward Johnny McCants scored three points with five rebounds and three blocks in the win.

Former UTEP/New Mexico State guard Evan Gilyard comes off a screen from Johnny McCants and drills a three to win @Enchantment_TBT's first game of @thetournament. pic.twitter.com/1mVlyCQSaK — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 20, 2023

That wasn’t it; former Montwood and UNM Lobos star Roman Martinez scored 12 points in The Enchantment’s win, hitting a trio of three-pointers.

Gilyard II and McCants were part of last year’s Panamaniacs team, a roster made up mainly of former NMSU players in the TBT Tournament. That squad lost to The Enchantment in the first round of the 2022 tournament in Albuquerque, but was discontinued this year.

The Basketball Tournament is yearly event made up of 64 teams in the summer that pays out $1 million to the winning team.

The Enchantment and Air Raiders will face off in the TBT second round on Friday at 7 p.m. MT in Lubbock. The game will air on ESPN+.