LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – If he wasn’t already a household name, Nick Gonzales is one now.
The Aggie infielder earned National Player of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Hitter of the Week for Feb. 10-16 after a historic season-opening weekend.
The junior from Vail, Ariz., slashed .571/.727/1.571 with four homers and 17 RBI in a four-game series sweep over Texas Southern. He extended his on-base streak to 70 games, dating back to the 2018 season.
The unanimous preseason All-American went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored in an 11-2 opening-night win over the Tigers. He combined to go 3-for-5 with four RBI, three runs scored and five walks in a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Gonzales’ best game of the weekend came in Sunday’s series finale. He went 3-for-5, matching a school record with three homers and driving in nine runs.
NM State hosts Iona for a four-game set this weekend. The series, which includes a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb 22, begins at 3 p.m. MT Friday, Feb. 21, and wraps up with an 11 a.m. MT Sunday, Feb. 23, finale.
Big weekend earns Gonzales National Player of the Week honors
