LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Get used to it.
NM State baseball junior infielder Nick Gonzales was named the Western Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week for the second time in as many weeks.
The Vail, Ariz., native hit .563 with a 1.313 slugging percentage in the Aggies’ four-game sweep of Iona this past weekend. He stole the show in Sunday’s series finale, hitting for the cycle with two home runs, five runs scored and seven RBI in NM State’s 18-4 win.
He is the latest NM State student-athlete to accomplish the feat since he did it for the first time in his career last season against UTRGV (5/3/19).
Gonzales extended his on-base streak to 74 games, which dates back to his freshman campaign, and is now slashing .567/.698/1.433 on the season with seven home runs and 26 RBI.
He and the Aggies are off to #8 Arizona State tomorrow for their first midweek game of the year. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. MT inside Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Big week at the plate earns Gonzales WAC Hitter of the Week honors
