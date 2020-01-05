Big second half pushes New Mexico State past Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. – New Mexico State scored 50 points in the second half to run past Cal Baptist 86-71 in the Aggies’ WAC opener on Saturday night.

NM State (10-6, 1-0 WAC) trailed by one point at halftime, but outscored the Lancers (10-5, 1-1 WAC) by 16 points in the second half thanks to a balanced attack after halftime.

Ivan Aurrecoechea led the way for the Aggies with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Johnny McCants and Trevelin Queen had 17 points and 16 points, respectively. In all, seven players scored at least five points on the night for the Aggies.

New Mexico State actually led by as many as 14 points early in the first half, before Cal Baptist stormed back to take the one-point halftime lead. Lancers star Milan Acquaah scored a game-high 24 points in the defeat.

It wasn’t all good news for New Mexico State on Saturday. Guard Clayton Henry broke his hand in practice early this week and will miss the rest of the season, a source confirmed to KTSM. Additionally, starting point guard A.J. Harris injured his ankle in the first half and spent the entire second half icing it on the bench.

10 made three-pointers helped the Aggies survive without Harris, but NM State will hope to get him back as they return to Las Cruces for a three-game homestand.

The Aggies will host Chicago State on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Pan Am Center.