Aurrecoechea inks pro deal with Icelandic Team Þór Akureyri

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Spaniard is headed to Iceland.

After finishing up his NM State men’s basketball career this past March and receiving his bachelor’s degree this summer, Ivan Aurrecoecha has signed a professional contract with Þór Akureyri (translated to Thor Akureyi in English) – a men’s basketball team based out of Akureyi, Iceland.

Aurrecoechea’s new squad is in Úrvalsdeild karla, which is the best professional men’s basketball league in the country of Iceland.

An All-WAC First Team and an NABC All-District Six Second Team selection in 2019-20, Aurrecoechea starred as one of the league’s premier front court players through his final season of collegiate deployment. Ranked as the team’s third-leading scorer (11.4 ppg) through the season, the numbers of the Madrid, Spain, product spiked substantially in WAC action.