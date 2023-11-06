LAS CRUCES, N.M. – For the first time since 2019, a Power Five program came to Las Cruces, as Arizona took down the New Mexico State women, 68-57.

Molly Kaiser kicked off her senior season by leading the Aggies with 22 points, while pouring in a career high four three-pointers. Junior guard Sabou Gueye joined Kaiser in double-figure scoring posting a career-best 13 points, while also tallying a career-high in steals with three.

Playing a non-exhibition contest for the first time in 232 days, the Aggies struggled to find their legs, going just 1-14 in the first quarter, including 0-4 from three-point range. Scoring four points at the charity stripe in the opening frame, Sabou Gueye scored NM State’s first basket of the night with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter to make it a 13-5. As the buzzer sounded at the end of the opening stanza, NM State trailed 19-6.

Settling into their groove as the game continued, the Aggies put together an 8-0 run behind baskets from Sabou Gueye, Tylie Jones and Molly Kaiser – with Kaiser recording her first field goal of the game after missing her first six attempts from the field. With the run, NM State trimmed the Arizona lead to five points, 23-18. Maya Nnaji broke the Aggie run by knocking down a triple with 4:36 left in the first half. Jaila Harding rattled home her first bucket as a member of the Crimson & White, a three-pointer to make it a 30-23 contest with 2:31 remaining. As the first half came to a close, the Wildcats led the Aggies 35-23.

Coming out of the locker room with passion and intensity, the Aggies clamped down defensively in the third quarter – holding Arizona to just 29.4% from the field and an 0-7 mark from downtown, a stark difference from the Wildcats’ 55.6% shooting clip in the first half. A trio of baskets by the Aggies cut the Wildcats’ lead back to single digits, making it 38-29 with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter.

A consistent clutch performer for NM State since arriving on campus in 2020, Molly Kaiser proved herself once again, leading the Aggies with 16 points in the fourth quarter – including a career-high four three-pointers. Nailing her first triple of the night with just 8:14 remaining, she quickly added a second, and her third cut the Wildcats lead to eight (55-47) with 6:03 left in the contest, the closest NM State would get.

Following the home opener, NM State now heads on the road for a pair of contests in San Antonio, Texas. The trip to Alamo City will start Friday, Nov. 10 against UTSA, and conclude with a Sunday, Nov. 12 contest against Incarnate Word.