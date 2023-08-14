LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s win in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan provided Belleville, Michigan native Andre Seldon with a moment he’ll never forget.

“It just felt like everything over the years, from being at Michigan and everything to ending up here, with the season ending like that; it felt like everything was meant to be.” NM State sophomore cornerback Andre Seldon said.

After transferring to New Mexico State from Michigan in January 2022, Seldon quickly became an impact player for the Aggies in year one of the Jerry Kill era. Seldon played in 13 games, making 12 starts en route to a Quick Lane Bowl victory. He ranked fifth on the team with 44 tackles, while also being among the five Aggie players to record an interception – and the only one to return it for a touchdown. He added four pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and a blocked kick in 2022.

In 2023, Seldon wants to have an even better season. His actions this summer displayed just how serious he was about improving his game ahead of the season.

“All summer long he studied who he is going to play. Every game we are going to play, he studied their wide receiver when everyone went home, so that tells you a little bit about him. He’s approaching it like a pro.” NM State head coach Jerry Kill said.

Seldon told KTSM that he spent a majority of his off-season in Las Cruces, New Mexico and that he hasn’t been back home in Michigan since the Quick Lane Bowl in Dec. 2022. When he wasn’t working out, Seldon watched a lot of film on the opposition’s wide receivers.

“I watched film every day during the month of May,” Seldon said. “If I had to put a number on the amount of hours, I’d probably say 40-plus hours just on opponent’s wide receivers, studying them and their favorite go-to moves.”

During the summer, Seldon was not only focused on improving his own game, but also the entire team’s defense. The product out of Belleville High School played a role in bringing in some of his former high school teammates to Las Cruces to suit up for the Aggies.

Seldon can take a piece of credit for bringing his brother, Myles Rowser, a former four-star high school football recruit that plays defensive back, and former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin to New Mexico State. Rowser and Buddin have the opportunity to get some good playing time for the Aggies in 2023.

All three played at Belleville High School together back in their high school days. Having the trio back together is something Seldon is excited about.

“It takes me back to those days at Belleville High School, where I see Jamari [Buddin] at linebacker and my brother at safety, it just takes me back to the old days.” Seldon said.

With his former Belleville High School teammates at NMSU and a familiarity with Jerry Kill type football in Las Cruces, Seldon is ready to take on whatever role is needed on the team in order to have another successful season in 2023.

“Whether it is playing any position that coach needs me to or leading the young guys showing them the way on and off the field, it’s just whatever the teams needs me to be, that’s what I am going to be this season.

Seldon and the Aggies will open up the 2023 season with a game against UMass at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26.