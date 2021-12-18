Allen carries New Mexico State past Northern New Mexico 93-60

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 19 points and flirted with a triple double (8 assists, 7 rebounds), as New Mexico State rolled past Northern New Mexico 93-60 on Saturday.

Marchelus Avery added 17 points for the Aggies, while Yuat Alok chipped in 16. Avery also had eight rebounds.

Virshon Cotton had 11 points for New Mexico State (10-2), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mario McKinney Jr. had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 7 points.

The Aggies forced a season-high 21 turnovers and scored a season-high 45 points in the first half.

Tyrique Weaver had 16 points for the NAIA Eagles. Damione Thomas added three blocks.

NMSU will play its final nonconference game of the season on Monday at home vs. UT-Permian Basin