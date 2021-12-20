Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award.



Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect 2-0 week.



It marks Allen’s first WAC Player of the Week award of 2021-22 and is also the first WAC Player of the Week award picked up by an Aggie since Jabari Rice earned the honor on Jan. 13, 2020.



Last week, the play of Allen allowed the Aggies to hit the double-digit win mark while securing the league’s only victory over a Power Five foe in 2021-22 so far. Wednesday night in Pullman, Wash., Allen helped NM State claw its way back from 18 points down to claim a 64-61 victory at Pac-12 foe Washington State. Allen came up with a team-high 18 points and his three free throw makes with 1:56 to go broke a 60-60 deadlock to put NM State ahead the rest of the way. The win was NM State’s first true road win over a Power Five foe since 2016 (Arizona State) and the sixth victory over a Power Five club in the Chris Jans coaching era (since 2017-18).



Saturday evening against Northern New Mexico, Allen flirted with a triple double by going for 19 points, seven rebounds and a career-best eight assists during NM State’s 93-60 drubing of the Eagles



With Allen in their corner, NM State posted its first true road win at a Power Five opponent since 2016 and posted its sixth-straight true road win (second-longest active streak in the nation). Through his two-game stretch last week, Allen averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting .379/.167/.929.



NM State is one of two WAC teams who have hit the double-digit win mark this season and Allen has been one of the main reasons why. The Phoenix, Ariz., product is averaging 17.5 points per game – a figure which leads the team, ranks third among WAC players and is the 81st-best average nationally.



Allen and the rest of the Aggies are scheduled to close out the non-conference portion of their 2021-22 schedule tonight inside the Pan American Center. NM State hosts NCAA Division II foe UT Permian Basin at 7:00 p.m. for the Aggies final non-league tilt of the regular season.

