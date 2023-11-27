Zones

DALLAS – Not once, not twice, but three times.



After lifting the Aggies to a win over Jacksonville State on Saturday with a 42-yard field goal, New Mexico State senior kicker Ethan Albertson has been named CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season.



The San Diego native garnered the weekly honor following a Saturday performance in which he was a perfect 4-4 on attempts – going 2-2 on PAT attempts and 2-2 on field goal attempts. After knocking in a pair of PATs, Albertson helped give the Aggies a 17-3 lead heading into halftime as he split the uprights from 33 yards out as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter.



Later, with the game tied at 17-17, Ethan Albertson used his right foot to change the outcome of the game in the Aggies’ favor by drilling a 42-yard field goal as time expired – giving NM State its 10th win of the season and sixth win in CUSA play.



On the season, Albertson is now 18-23 on field goal attempts to rank first in the conference in field goal percentage – making 78.3% of his kicks. Additionally, he is 5-7 on kicks of longer than 40 yards.



Albertson’s third honor makes him the first Aggie player in the history of the program to earn three conference player of the week honors in a single season.