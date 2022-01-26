Aggies tripped up by Chicago State in Tuesday tilt, 67-64

CHICAGO – A fourth quarter in which the Aggies were outscored 24-9 resulted in a road loss for NM State (6-9, 2-3) as they dropped an early-week matchup with Chicago State (3-12, 2-4), 67-64.



The Aggies were once again led by scoring leader Bigue Sarr who finished with an impressive stat line of 20 points and 14 rebounds. Sarr was joined in double-digits by Soufia Inoussa who managed 10 points in addition to four rebounds.



Despite dominating the glass and out-rebounding the Cougars 39-28, the Cougars’ 32 bench points and 16 fast-break points proved to be enough to earn their second win in WAC play this season. Chicago State was led in scoring by Aaliyah Collins who finished with 17 points.



FIRST QUARTER

· After four straight Cougar points to start the morning contest, the Aggies’ first field goal came at the 7:03 mark when Mel Isbell knocked down a second-chance three-pointer to put the score at 4-3 with Chicago State out front.

· Isbell’s three was trailed by four-straight points for the Aggies as Tayelin Grays and Bigue Sarr each connected on layups in traffic to put the Aggies ahead 7-4 with 6:25 remaining.

· After two made Isbell free throws, Sarr hit a mid-range jumper off a pass from Taylor Donaldson to put the Aggies up 11-6 with just under three minutes left in the quarter.

· The Cougars responded with four consecutive points before a pair of Deja Terrell free throws gave the Aggies a 13-10 advantage entering the second quarter.



SECOND QUARTER

· Chicago State freshman phenom Aaliyah Collins scored the first four in the second period to put the Cougars back out front, 14-13.

· Molly Kaiser and Bigue Sarr then added four for the Aggies before Fama Thiam went coast-to-coast to cap off a 6-0 Aggie run and give the Aggies a 19-14 lead with 7:13 to play.

· The later part of the second quarter belonged to Sarr as she scored all 10 Aggie points in the final five minutes of the period.

· Thanks to Sarr’s offensive production in the quarter, the Aggies carried a nine-point advantage into the half, leading 35-26.

THIRD QUARTER

· Chicago State again started the scoring in the third quarter as Janiah Newell hit a jumper to cut the NM State lead to seven points.

· Soufia Inoussa then knocked down two free throws before Isbell drained her second triple of the game to open the Aggie lead up to 12.

· The Cougars answered with a 9-2 run to reduce the lead to just five points at the 4:57 mark in the third quarter.

· Moe Shida then found Tayelin Grays on the wing where the senior connected on just her fourth made three-pointer of the season to put the Aggies up 45-37 with 4:04 remaining in the third.

· Eight more points would be added to the Aggies’ total by the end of the third, highlighted by five from the hands of Bigue Sarr to give her 20 points on the night.

· Sarr’s final two would give the Aggies a 12-point lead to enter the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

· All seemed to be headed in the right direction for the Aggies when Tayelin Grays and Moe Shida each scored to start the fourth, giving the Aggies their largest lead of the day as the scoreboard read 59-43 with 9:18 remaining.

· However, the Chicago State offense scored 16 unanswered points to draw the score even at 59 with 4:26 left to play.

· Inoussa then rattled in a pair of free throws to put the Aggies back up by two points before a Collins free throw and a Covington three-pointer gave the Cougars its first lead since the opening quarter.

· With the score at 64-61 in favor of the Cougars, Taylor Donaldson drove to the basket and got fouled, giving her the opportunity to knock down two free throws and pull the Aggies back to within one point.

· In the end, the Aggies only had a half-court heave at the buzzer to attempt to tie. However, that shot fell short and the Aggies walked off the court with a 64-67 defeat.



UP NEXT

· The Aggies’ next opponent is a familiar one as well as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Lopes of Grand Canyon this Saturday.

· Tip-off for the game versus GCU is set for 2 p.m. inside GCU Arena.