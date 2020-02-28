Aggies top Lopes, 69-58

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Adrianna Henderson led four Aggies in double figures with a career-high 15 points and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team defeated league-leading GCU 69-58 at the Pan American Center on Thursday night.

The first quarter was back-and-forth with neither the Aggies (10-17, 7-7 WAC) nor the Lopes (15-10, 10-4) gaining a clear advantage. Behind 7-16 shooting from the floor, NM State led 16-15 after one quarter of play. Aaliyah Prince scored six points in the quarter.

Grand Canyon took a 21-18 lead early in the second but Soufia Inoussa responded with a three and Henderson knocked down a free throw to tie the game at 22 before Rodrea Echols knocked down a three to make it 25-22 NM State with 5:34 left in the half. However, the Lopes finished the quarter strong and hit a last-second shot to take a 36-35 lead at the break. Inoussa scored eight in the quarter, shooting 2-2 from beyond the arc. The Aggies shot 43.8-percent from the field in the first half.

Henderson: 15 points (career high), 6-6 from the field

Inoussa: 14

Prince: 12

After GCU opened its lead to three at the start of the third, New Mexico State went on a quick 8-2 run to pull ahead 43-40. The Aggies stayed ahead thanks to some timely rebounds from Shania Harper and took a 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter. NM State held GCU to just two made field goals in the quarter.

NM State stayed ahead but the lead eventually shrunk to two, 54-52, at the 6:43 mark of the fourth quarter. Then, Tayelin Grays converted a three-point play to spark a 15-2 run to put the Aggies ahead by 15, 69-54. During that span, the Aggies held GCU without a field goal for nearly six minutes. From there, NM State coasted to a 69-58 victory.

Along with Henderson’s career-high 15 points on 6-6 shooting from the field, Inoussa scored 14 while Grays and Prince each scored 12. Echols added nine points and Harper grabbed nine rebounds off the bench, all in the second half to help the Aggies erase a 19-9 halftime rebounding deficit and out-rebound the Lopes 32-29.

NM State locked the Lopes down defensively in the second half, allowing just five made field goals. The Aggies finished with a 45.9 percent field goal percentage and outscored GCU 44-22 in the paint.

The Aggies return to the Pan American Center for the final time on Saturday, Feb. 29, against CSU Bakersfield at 12 p.m. for senior day. As always, students receive free entry to all Aggie home games with valid student I.D.