Aggies to play Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in 2022

Wisconsin Badgers XXXX during an NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday, October 3, 2015. (Photo by David Stluka)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football program continues to add to its FBS Independent schedule. The Aggies are headed to Camp Randall Stadium in 2022 to play Wisconsin, per a release sent out by the New Mexico State Athletics Department.

The Aggies and Badgers will matchup on Sept. 17, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. The game will mark the New Mexico State’s first trip to ‘The Badger State’ since 1962.

Wisconsin, the reigning Big Ten West Division co-champion, is led by head coach Paul Chryst who has led the Badgers since taking over the program in 2015.

New Mexico State will now play three Power Five programs in 2022, including at Minnesota (Big Ten) on Sept. 1 and at Missouri (Southeastern Conference) on Nov. 10.

The Aggies’ announced 2022 schedule also includes games against Nevada (Aug. 27), at UTEP (Sept. 10), at Akron (Oct. 1), against Hawaii (Oct. 15), against San Jose State (Oct. 22), at UMass (Oct. 29) and at Liberty (Nov. 26).