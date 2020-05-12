Aggies to host ACU in 2024

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - It's official. New Mexico State men's basketball head coach Chris Jans is returning to coach the Aggies in 2020-21. Jans taking to twitter on Wednesday afternoon, seemingly withdrawing his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at East Tennessee State University.

Sources confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Monday that ETSU had interest in Jans for the position and he was in the mix to take over for former Buccaneers head coach Steve Forbes, who left to take the same position at Wake Forest last week. Shortly after Jans announced he was coming back for a fourth season in Las Cruces, ETSU has reportedly promoted assistant coach Jason Shay for the position.