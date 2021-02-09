Aggies sweep UTRGV, extend WAC win streak to 24

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State volleyball team made quick work of UTRGV for the second day in-a-row, in route to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-20) sweep at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Aggies extending their WAC win streak to 24 games in the process.

FINAL | Well, that was something. 24 @WACsports wins in a row!



45 kills on .356 hitting as a team 🔥🔥



Davison: 11 kills, .429

Barrett: 11 kills, .381

Mikels: 20 assists

Aigner-Swesey: 16 assists#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/zDKhF08p9h — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) February 9, 2021

“We passed the ball better today and when we do that, we’re pretty difficult to deal with,” said head coach Mike Jordan. “We took advantage of some mismatches and I was very happy with our ball control. The block was good again today. If we can put these things together, we’re going to be a really efficient volleyball team. It’s been good to see Cat Kelly getting back into it and getting work in. With her back out there we can bounce into some different looks and not be too predictable and it’s a lot of fun.”

The Aggies were led by Natalie Mikels and Carly Aigner-Swesey who combined to assist on 36 of NMSU’s 45 kills. Savannah Davison and Victoria Barrett each tallied 11 kills with Davison hitting .429 and Barrett hitting .381. Lindsay Blakey had an efficient afternoon, hitting five kills on eight swings with no errors while Shaney Lipscomb hit six on 12 swings.

NMSU will now return “home” to host Grand Canyon in two rematches of last year’s WAC Championship at Memorial Gym on the campus of UTEP in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. Fans will not be permitted to attend these matches, which will be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network.