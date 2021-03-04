Aggies sweep Seattle U to run WAC win streak to 30

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State volleyball team cannot be stopped. The Aggies sweeping Seattle U (25-13, 25-17, 25-18) at UTEP’s Memorial Gym in El Paso for the second day in-a-row to win their 30th-straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) match on Thursday.

FINAL | Fun fact, we haven't lost a @WACsports match since Nov. 3, 2018 🤯



Barrett and Davison: 9 kills

Mosher and Lipscomb: 8 kills#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/UduIJGSNvC — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) March 4, 2021

The Aggies have won 18-straight sets and 30-of-33 sets played on the year.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, but mentally we made some mistakes, in the third set in particular,” said head coach Mike Jordan. “All in all, it was a good performance, so we figured it out eventually.”

The head man after today's sweep over Seattle U.#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/tvKsljW7gG — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) March 4, 2021

Savannah Davison and Victoria Barrett each finished with nine kills. Lia Mosher and Shaney Lipscomb each tallied eight kills while Mosher and Lindsay Blakey added three blocks apiece.

NMSU (10-0, 10-0 WAC) is back in action at Utah Valley on Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m. MT and Tuesday, March 9, at 12 p.m. MT. Both matches will be stream live on the WAC Digital Network.