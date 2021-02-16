Aggies sweep GCU in straight-sets, run WAC win streak to 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State volleyball team made quick work of rival Grand Canyon, sweeping the Antelopes in straight-sets (27-25, 26-24, 25-19) for their 26th consecutive WAC win on Tuesday at UTEP’s Memorial Gym.

Senior setter Natalie Mikels crossed the 2,000 assist mark and cracked NMSU’s career Top-10 for service aces in the win. With the win, while head coach Mike Jordan picked up his 499th career win.

“We faced a good team. We’re not at home, we would benefit from our home crowd, but now you have to generate your own energy which teaches you a lot about your team,” said Jordan. “It’s hard, it’s difficult, but we’re 6-0 and I’m proud of my team.”

NMSU’s (6-0, 6-0 WAC) offense could not be stopped, hitting 53 kills on 115 attempts. Savannah Davison recorded her second-straight double-double with a season-high 18 kills to go along with 11 digs. Darian Markham recorded another big game, besting her career-high with 17 digs. As a team, the Aggies recorded seven total blocks with Lindsay Blakey notching five block assists and Shaney Lipscomb recording four.

The Aggies will now take their win 26-game WAC winning streak on the road to Riverside, Calif., for two showdowns with California Baptist on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. (MT) and Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. MT. NMSU will also be looking capture Jordan’s 500th career win. Both matches are set to stream live on the WAC Digital Network.