Aggies stifled by Texans in 62-53 loss in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team held Tarleton to 28.9-percent shooting from the floor but fell 62-53 at Eastwood High School on Friday afternoon.

The Aggies (5-11, 3-6 WAC) and the Texans (8-12, 3-6) both started slow with the Aggies leading 5-0 at the 5:53 mark of the first quarter. However, Tarleton was able to tie the game up at 11 at the end of one before the Aggie offense stalled in the second quarter and the Texans took a 30-23 lead into the half.

The third quarter was a physical quarter with the Aggies still trailing by seven, 41-34, heading into the fourth. NM State was able to close the gap to three, 48-45, with 4:35 to play but Tarleton was great from the free throw line and closed the game for a 62-53 final.

NM State forced 30 turnovers and held Tarleton to 11-38 from the field but the Texans were 36-46 from the free throw line. Soufia Inoussa finished with 15 points for the Aggies.

The Aggies and Texans are set to battle again tomorrow, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. (MT), also at Eastwood High School. Fans can stream that game live on the WAC Digital Network.