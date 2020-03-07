Aggies starting quarterback enters transfer portal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State junior quarterback Josh Adkins has entered the transfer portal. Adkins taking to Twitter on Friday to announce he will graduate this summer and look to play elsewhere in 2020. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Texas native has started the past two season for the Aggies, throwing for 5,151 yards and 27 touchdowns. He did go through some growing pains in his first two years as the starter, throwing 24 interceptions including 15 last season. Adkins was 5-15 as the Aggies’ starter.

The departure of Adkins, as well as senior Matthew Romero who announced his intentions to transfer in January, leaves a hole at the quarterback position. Junior college transfer Jonah Johnson and redshirt freshman Weston Eget will likely get the first crack at the starting job when the Aggies open spring ball later this month. Cameron Matthews, Jeremy Hodge, Luke Wilson are the other three quarterbacks still on the Aggies’ roster.