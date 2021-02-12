Aggies smother Redhawks in El Paso, 64-49

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Playing in their first game at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, the New Mexico State (NMSU) women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire to secure a 64-49 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win over Seattle U on Friday afternoon. The Aggies snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Rodrea Echols led the way for the Aggies with 17 points and shot 7-of-16 from the floor. Sophomore Soufia Inoussa added 14 points and 7 rebounds in the win. NMSU held Seattle U to 16-of-61 shooting from the floor and forced 21 Redhawk turnovers. The Aggies were dominant inside, scoring 32 points in the paint.

“I just think the more we can work on our craft and get better and just practice, we are just going to continue to get better,” said head coach Brooke Atkinson. “We talk everyday that we have to get better. We want to be playing our best basketball in March. I thought this week was the week we had our entire team [healthy] and we had a really good week.”

With the win, the Aggies improve to 4-8, 2-3 in WAC play. The Redhawks drops to 9-8, 4-3 in league play.

NMSU is back in action on Saturday in a rematch with Seattle U at Eastwood High School. The game will air on the WAC Digital Network.