Aggies sign JUCO guard transfer Kalen Williams

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans continues to add to the Aggies’ battle-tested backcourt. Jans adding the signing of 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Kalen Williams on Thursday.

Williams played his high school basketball in the state of Georgia before beginning his collegiate career at Western Nebraska Community College. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on campus at New Mexico State.

Kalen Williams | So. | G | 6-2 | 160 | Hephzibah, Ga./Lakeside HS/Western Nebraska Community College

• Williams’ first collegiate stop prior to signing on with the Aggies came at Western Nebraska Community College where the guard helped the Cougars by serving as their third-best scoring option (13.5 ppg) while adding 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 31 games.

• Through the year, he shot .581/.398/.656 and generated 10 or more points on 20 occasions. Williams ended the season with a 13-game streak of double-digit scoring, putting in both of his season-high 30-point performances during that run.

• For his efforts during his lone season in Scottsbluff, Neb., Williams earned an honorable mention nod to the Omaha World Herald JUCO All-Nebraska Team.

• As a prep, Williams suited up at Lakeside High School where he averaged 20 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.

What they’re saying about Williams

New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans | “Kalen Williams is a terrific addition to our program. Kalen is an attacking guard that will prove to be dynamic on both ends of the floor. The fact that he has three years of eligibility makes his signing even more valuable.”