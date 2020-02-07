Aggies shred Cougars behind balanced attack

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Four different Aggies scored at least 14 points and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team defeated Chicago State 80-56 in Western Athletic Conference play at the Pan American Center on Thursday night. NM State led the game for almost 38 minutes.

Tayelin Grays had a career night, scoring a career-high 15 points on 6-11 shooting from the floor in a season-high 27 minutes of action to lead the Aggies (8-14, 5-4 WAC). The sophomore from Dayton, Texas, sat out the first nine games of the season due to injury.

Graduate transfer Micayla Buckner also had a break-out game, dominating down low and scoring a season-high 14 points in just 15 minutes. Gia Pack and Aaliyah Prince each added 14 points while Pack recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Pack moved into sixth place on the NM State all-time scoring list with 1,663 points.

After trailing the Cougars (1-21, 1-8 WAC) 4-2 early, NM State quickly bounced back. The Aggies finished the quarter shooting 50-percent and led 25-17 after the first quarter of action. The second quarter was more of the same with NM State locking down on defense and continuing to shoot well. New Mexico State held Chicago State to just three made field goals in the second quarter for a 45-27.

Behind a balanced attack, NM State stretched its lead to 27 points, 54-27, after a Buckner bucket in the paint at the six-minute mark of the third. From there, the Aggies cruised to an 80-56 victory.

New Mexico State shot 45.6-percent from the floor and forced 20 Chicago State. This was also the first time four Aggies had scored at least 10 points since March 9, 2019, at California Baptist.

NM State returns to the Pan American Center for a 2 p.m. tip against league-leading Kansas City on Saturday, Feb. 8.