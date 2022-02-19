Phoenix, Arizona (KTSM) – On Saturday, it was time for round two between New Mexico State and Grand Canyon University. NMSU’s Teddy Allen poured in 30 points along with 10 rebounds as he led the Aggies to victory, 82-66, over the Lopes at GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Aggies started off the game on the right foot by building a 23-9 lead 10:24 into the game. The hot-hand Aggies shot 53.3 percent from the field, along with eight made three-pointers in the first half alone. That would go onto help NMSU secure a 42-28 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Aggies continued to shoot at a great percentage from all over the floor, they racked up a 52 field goal percentage (13-25) and a 50 three-point percentage (5-10).

The Lopes managed to battle back and cut the deficit down to eight points, 59-51 at the 13:15 mark of the second half, but the Aggies always had an answer back to the Lopes best shots.

NMSU’s Jabari Rice (14), Henry Clayton (10), and Donnie Tillman (10) also scored in double-digits. Meanwhile, GCU’s Holland Woods and Jovan Blacksher Jr. combined for 42 of the Lopes’ 66 points on the night.

This is the second time the Aggies beat GCU this season as back on Jan. 29 NMSU grabbed a 71-61 win at the Pan American Center in front of 12,307 fans. It is the first time since the 2019-2020 season that NMSU secured a regular-season sweep over GCU.

The Aggies improve to 22-4 in regular season play and 12-2 in WAC play as they continue to control the conference standings at first place.

“We have been waiting for this for a while, you know I talked about our ceiling and they are not there yet, not playing at the level I think we can and I thought we were closer to that tonight,” said NM State head coach Chris Jans. “I felt like they were playing for each other.”

“It just shows the potential of this team,” said NM State guard Teddy Allen. “If this team keeps playing like this and is able to withstand blows and just play tough, the sky is the limit.”

Up next is a trip to the Pacific Northwest looms as the Aggies once again try to gain some separation at the top spot of the WAC standings.

NM State will tangle with Seattle U Monday night at 8:00 p.m. MT inside the Redhawk Center with the winner gaining sole possession of first place in the WAC.