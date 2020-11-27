Aggies season-opener vs. Arizona Christian postponed to Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will have to wait just a little bit longer to begin their 2020-21 season. The Aggies season-opener scheduled at Arizona Christian on Friday has been postponed, per university release.

The game has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 29 at a time to be announced.

Our game at Arizona Christian has been postponed until Sunday, Nov. 29. A tip-off time and potential TV information will be released at a later date. #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/3vhRtzeJPc pic.twitter.com/xeJEqZFZNu — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) November 27, 2020

In a policy agreed upon by both teams, it was decided players and coaches for Arizona Christian would undergo COVID-19 testing on two occasions the week of the game. While the test were administered, all of the results from both tests have not yet been received.

Out of an abundance of caution, both the Aggies and Firestorm agreed to postpone Friday’s game to Sunday.



“While we are disappointed about today’s news, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “This is a minor bump in the road for our season and we are looking forward to Sunday.”

NMSU players, coaches and staff members have been tested for COVID-19 three times per week since the start of November and have had zero positive cases in that span.