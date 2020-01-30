Aggies riding nine-game win streak, set to host CSU Bakersfield

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will look to make it ten-straight wins when they host CSU Bakersfield on Thursday night at the Pan American Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

Game Preview

OPENING TIPS

• Back in the Pan American Center after a three-week absence, the WAC-leading New Mexico State men’s basketball team sets its sights on a tenth-consecutive victory Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. when they clash with league and California adversary CSU Bakersfield on Lou Henson Court.

• A whole host of TV stations and online streams are set to carry the 20th all-time showdown between the Aggies and Roadrunners and they include FOX Sports Arizona Plus, FOX Sports Southwest Plus and FOX College Sports Pacific. Internet-based streams of the game can also be accessed via the FOX Sports GO app as well as the WAC Digital Network. One thing all of these broadcasts have in common is that the formidable duo of Adam Young and Rus Bradburg are set to handle play-by-play and analysis responsibilities.

• As has been the case for four decades, Jack Nixon is set to handle play-by-play and analysis duties for the Aggies’ tilt over the radio airwaves. Locally, Nixon’s narration can be heard on 99.5 FM KXPZ in Las Cruces.

• Listeners outside of the Las Cruces area can access Nixon’s call on the Aggie Sports Network’s affiliate stations which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamagordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup) and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas). Fans not in any of those areas can also find his broadcast via the TuneIn app which is available nationwide.



GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS

THAT 70’S SHOW

• In addition to the 2019-20 edition of the Aggies, members of the squad from NM State’s 1974-75 team are set to be on hand at the Pan Am Center Thursday night.

• Richard Robinson, Dexter Hawkins, Danny Lopez and Russell Letz will be back in Las Cruces to watch a banner commemorating their NCAA Tournament team get raised into the rafters of the Pan Am Center.

• That edition of the Aggies put up a record of 20-7 which included an 11-3 showing in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) contests. NM State’s lone league losses came at the hands of Louisville (twice) – a team that went on to play in the in the Final Four and lost in that round to eventual national champion UCLA by one (75-74) – and at Wichita State in a game that was decided by a single point (64-63 on Jan. 25).

• The Aggies generated a pair of six-game winning streaks throughout the season and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament where they were matched up with seventh-ranked North Carolina in the opening round.

THE SERIES | NEW MEXICO STATE vs. CSU BAKERSFIELD

Overall vs. CSU Bakersfield | 17-2 (.895)

In Las Cruces, N.M. | 9-0 (1.000)

At the Pan Am Center | 9-0 (1.000)

In Bakersfield, Calif. | 5-1 (.833)

At the Icardo Center | 5-1 (.833)

At neutral sites | 3-1 (.750)

Last meeting | NMSU 71, at CSU-B 70 (OT) | 2.7.19

Last NMSU win | 2.7.19 | 71-70 (OT)

Last NMSU home win | 2.23.19 | 88-79

Last NMSU road win | 2.7.19 | 71-70 (OT)

Last CSU-B win | 2.9.17 | 73-52

Last CSU-B home win | 2.9.17 | 73-52

Last CSU-B road win | none

Largest margin of victory (NMSU) | 26 | 69-43 on 2.8.18

Largest margin of defeat (NMSU) | 19 | 73-52 on 2.9.17

Current Streak | NMSU won five

Last five games | 5-0 (1.000)

Last five home games | 5-0 (1.000)

Last five away games | 4-1 (.800)

Last 10 games | 8-2 (.800)

Last 10 home games | 9-0 (1.000)

Last 10 away games | 5-1 (.833)

NM State points | average | 1,330 | 70.0

CSU-B points | average | 1,171 | 61.6

NMSU scoring margin | +8.4

Jans vs. CSU-B | 4-0 (1.000)

At the Pan Am Center | 2-0 (1.000)

At the Icardo Center | 2-0 (1.000)

Jans vs. Barnes | 4-0 (1.000)

Barnes vs. NM State | 2-16 (.111)

NMSU all-time on 1.30 | 18-10 (.643)

LAST TIME OUT vs. CSU BAKERSFIELD | FEBRUARY 7, 2019

• Trailing by 10 points, 61-51, with 1:49 left in regulation, the Aggies went on an improbable 11-1 run over the final 1:30 to force overtime and Trevelin Queen nailed a game-winning three-pointer at the horn in the extra session to lift NM State to a wild 71-70 win over the Roadrunners in the Icardo Center.

• Terrell Brown threw down a fast-break dunk with 12 seconds to go in the second stanza to knot matters at 62-all and send the game to overtime. Once in OT, it appeared as though Jarkel Joiner had called game when he connected on a mid-range jumper with eight seconds left. Queen, however, had other ideas.

• His three-pointer wrapped up a 13-point night and he was one of four Aggies to finish with double-digits. Also with 13 was Brown who assisted on Queen’s game-winner at the buzzer.

• AJ Harris and Johnny McCants put in 10 points apiece for the Aggies who moved to 1-1 in overtime games in the Chris Jans coaching era.

• Eli Chuha came up with a game-high 11 rebounds, helping the Aggies post a 39-34 edge on the glass.

• Again it was the Aggies’ superior depth that helped them win the day. NM State outscored CSU Bakersfield 31-13 (+18) in terms of bench points. That helped offset a 21.7-percent (5-for-23) night from three-point land for the visitors who won their eighth-straight.

• Thanks to the win, the Aggies extended their winning streak over CSU Bakersfield to five games and moved one win away from an even 20 on the year.

LAST TIME OUT | at UTRGV | JAN. 25, 2020

• For the ninth time in 2019-20, the Aggies generated a come-from-behind victory as Ivan Aurrecoechea put in a team-high 19 points – culminating with a pair of big makes at the foul line with 24 seconds to go – to lead NM State to a 67-62 win at UTRGV.

• Johnny McCants finished with 12 points in a win that saw the Aggies erase a six-point deficit in the first half.

• For the game, NM State shot 55.6-percent from the field – the fourth-best field goal percentage in a WAC regular season game in the Chris Jans coaching era.

• All but five of the Aggies’ 24 field goals made were assisted and seven of the eight players who saw the floor came up with two or more assists. Jabari Rice led the way with four helpers to go along with eight points, four rebounds and a steal.

• Terrell Brown continued his torrid shooting pace, netting nine points on a 3-of-4 effort from three-point land. The senior also came up with a season-high three steals as well.

• NM State got the win despite scoring the fourth-fewest points in a WAC game in Jans’ tenure as head coach.

THE LATEST TRENDS

• Two of the Aggies’ three biggest come-from-behind wins have come in each of their last two games. Last Saturday at UTRGV, NM State overcame a six-point deficit and the Saturday before that it climbed out of an 11-point hole to post a WAC win at Seattle U.

• Ever since junior guard Evan Gilyard II became eligible on December 19, 2019, the Aggies have not lost a game. Since then, NM State has reeled off nine consecutive wins – good for the nation’s fifth-longest winning streak.

• Numbers across the board have improved vastly with Gilyard II in the lineup:

Category | With Gilyard II | Without Gilyard II | Difference

PPG | 76.9 | 67.1 | +9.8

Opp. PPG | 64.4 | 55.9 | -8.5

FG% | .428 | .496 | +6.8

3FG% | .303 | .413 | +11

• Forced into a larger role due to injuries across the Aggies’ lineup, senior guard Shunn Buchanan has been a do-it-all kind of guy. Able to play the one, two and three, Buchanan gives the Aggies a degree of versatility and when he grabs three or more rebounds NM State is 8-1 this season.

• Since WAC play got going, the Aggies have been substantially more pass-happy. NM State has assisted on exactly two-thirds of its field goals made in WAC play and over its last two games has assisted on 30 of its 45 made shots.

• January in Las Cruces goes by a different name: Jans-uary. Since he took over at New Mexico State, third-year head coach Chris Jans is 19-1 (.950) as the Aggies’ bench boss in the month. For his career, Jans owns a 25-4 (.862) record in the month. That’s the second-highest winning percentage in the month of January by an active NCAA Division I head coach and only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.896) possesses a better winning percentage in the month.

• Jans is just six wins away from reaching an even 100 for his NCAA Division I head coaching career.

• In games decided by five or fewer points, Jans is 16-7 (.696) in his tenure at New Mexico State. Overall, his record in games of that configuration stands at 22-12 (.647) as an NCAA Division I head coach.

• In games decided by 10 or fewer points, Jans is 27-13 (.675) in his tenure at New Mexico State. Overall, his record in games of that configuration stands at 38-20 (.655) as an NCAA Division I head coach.

• Jans possesses an impressive 37-3 (.925) record in games played inside the Pan Am Center as the Aggies’ head coach.

• Since the 2011-12 season, the Aggies have put up an awe-inspiring 125-13 (.906) record inside the Pan Am Center.

• The Aggies rank among the top 50 nationally in six statistical categories heading into Thursday night’s matchup including three-point field goal attempts (32nd, 550), rebound margin (19th, +7.2), scoring defense (17th, 60.8 opp. ppg), scoring margin (40th, +10.5), three-point field goals per game (36th, 9.2) and three-pointers made (26th, 193).

• NM State has won the battle of the boards in 19 of its 21 games so far in 2019-20. Through those 19 games, the Aggies possess a record of 15-4 (.789).

• Including last Saturday night at UTRGV, the Aggies have trailed in WAC play for a span of only 31:48 out of a possible 240 minutes. By the numbers, New Mexico State has led for all but 13.2-percent of its six WAC games this season.

• NM State is one of just four teams from around the NCAA Division I men’s basketball landscape to boast the top two field goal percentage leaders in its conference. Ivan Aurrecoechea (.599) leads the WAC in field goal percentage while Johnny McCants (.571) ranks second in the league in that category. In addition to NM State, South Alabama (Sun Belt), UC Santa Barbara (Big West) and South Dakota State (Summit League) all have the two most accurate shooters in their respective leagues.

WAC FACTS

• New Mexico State is the only squad in the nine-team WAC who has not suffered a league loss in 2019-20.

• With a 6-0 mark in WAC action, the Aggies are one of just 14 teams from around the nation who have not suffered a league setback yet. Other squads in that group include Austin Peay (Ohio Valley), Baylor (Big 12), Dayton (A-10), Harvard (Ivy League), LSU (SEC), Murray State (Ohio Valley), Norfolk State (MEAC), Princeton (Ivy League), San Diego State (Mountain West), Seton Hall (Big East), Winthrop (SoCON), Yale (Ivy League).

• The Aggies’ 15 total wins are the most in the league – one more than California Baptist’s total of 14 on the season.

• Dating back to last season, the Aggies have won 24 consecutive games against WAC adversaries. That’s the longest in-conference winning streak in all of NCAA Division I hoops. In WAC regular season games, the Aggies have recorded 21 consecutive wins – the longest unbeaten run in the history of the league.

• Inside the Pan Am Center, the Aggies have reeled off 19 consecutive victories against WAC foes dating back to the 2016-17 campaign. Those 19-straight WAC victories represent the nation’s second-longest home winning streak in conference games. Only South Dakota State (24) owns a longer active winning streak in conference games played at home.

• Since Jans and company took over in Las Cruces prior to the start of the 2017-18 season, New Mexico State owns a 33-3 (.917) record in WAC games. Only Gonzaga (40-1, .976) out of the West Coast Conference (WCC) and Vermont (34-3, .919) from the American East Conference have a higher in-conference winning percentage through that same span. Vermont (34-3, .919) is tied with NM State for the second-highest in-league winning percentage since 2017-18 while Virginia (38-7, .844) ranks fourth.

• More often than not, the Aggies have started WAC play on the right foot. New Mexico State is 15-2 (.882) all-time in WAC openers. Now in his third season in charge in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Jans owns a 2-1 (.667) showing in WAC openers and is 3-1 (.750) all-time in league lid-lifters as an NCAA Division I bench boss.

• New Mexico State is tops in the WAC in NET Ranking (118), the ESPN BPI (88) and the KenPom rankings (100).

• Depth is again a key to the Aggies’ success in WAC play. Currently, five different New Mexico State players are averaging at least 11 points per game in league action including the likes of Trevelin Queen (15.2 ppg), Ivan Aurrecoecha (14.2 ppg), Terrell Brown (11.7 ppg), Johnny McCants (11.2 ppg) and Jabari Rice (10.7 ppg).

• Not only has the Aggies’ offense been varied in WAC play, it has been efficient as well. Four of the five players averaging double digit points in league action are shooting 51.2-percent or better from the field. The lone exception to that is Jabari Rice who is “only” hitting shots at a rate of 46.5-percent (20-of-43).

• Additionally, all but one of the Aggies’ five top scorers in WAC play are shooting at least 47.8-percent from three-point range. In WAC games, the Aggies have posted team shooting splits of .498/.405/.759 compared to splits of .430/.336/.743 by their opponents.

SCOUTING CSU BAKERSFIELD | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATISTICS

• Rebounding and defense. That’s the best way to characterize the Roadrunners who race into the Pan Am Center as one of three teams in the WAC who haven’t suffered a road loss in league action.

• On the glass, CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the nation with a WAC-leading offensive rebounding average of 13.95 per game. That plays into their overall rebounding margin of +8.7 which is the 10th-highest nationally and the best in the WAC, too.

• One of the best ball handlers in the nation, Czar Perry escaped from Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La., and in his first season as a Roadrunner tops the WAC charts and ranks 14th in the nation with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.76. His 4.3 assists per game are tops on the team and second-most among all WAC players.

• CSU Bakersfield relies on a varied offensive attack that’s led by Taze Moore and his 11.9 points per game. Behind Moore is De’Monte Buckingham who scores at a rate of 10.4 ppg. It’s Buckingham that leads a gang-rebounding mentality for the Roadrunners with 4.5 per game. In all, five Roadrunners are averaging at least four rebounds per game and no man on their roster averages above 4.5.

• A slower tempo allows the Roadrunners to keep things close with their opponents. CSU Bakersfield has been involved in 10 games that have been decided by 10 points or less and it has taken part in four overtime contests this year. KenPom lists the team’s adjusted tempo as 308th in out of 353 NCAA Division I teams in the land.

COMING UP NEXT

• The next time the Aggies take the court, the month of February will be upon the world. Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., NM State welcomes WAC arch-rival Grand Canyon to the Pan Am Center for its annual Pack the Pan Am game. Tip-off between the Aggies and ‘Lopes has been set for 7:00 p.m. with FOX Sports Arizona Plus scheduled to broadcast the game around the country.