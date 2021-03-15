Aggies return to Pan American Center in four-set win over Tarleton State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Playing inside the Pan American Center for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, the New Mexico State volleyball team stayed hot with a four-set win (25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14) over Tarleton State on Monday.

It was the first athletic competition held at the Pan American Center in over a year when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Due to state health restrictions, all Aggie games have been held outside the state of New Mexico. The volleyball team has been playing their “home” games at UTEP’s Memorial Gym.

Restrictions have since been rolled back and Dona Ana County moved from a red county to a yellow county on the state’s updated red to green county designations, which indicate the number of COVID-19 cases within each of New Mexico’s counties. The move permits NMSU to host games at the Pan American Center, however, no fans are able to attend per the guidelines.

With the win, NMSU clinched a share of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular-season championship and the number one seed at next month’s WAC Tournament. Lia Mosher hit a career-high 16 kills and Victoria Barrett set a school record for service aces in a four-set match with seven.

Record breaking day for Vic 💪



The freshman sets the school record for service Aces in a four-set match with seven 🔥#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/wwBljOjBb2 — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) March 16, 2021

“I thought a lot of people played really well,” said head coach Mike Jordan. “They’ve got a couple of pretty good weapons over there and one of them [Tarleton right-side Lauren Kersey] scored a lot but I thought we did a pretty good job overall.”

Here's the head man after today's 3-1 win over Tarleton.#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/hbqH4583RU — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) March 15, 2021

Mosher hit .636 with 16 kills on 22 swings to lead the way for an Aggie offense that hit .311 on the afternoon. Along with her record-setting performance at the service line, Barrett tallied 14 kills on .310 hitting to go with 13 digs for her third double-double of the season. Shaney Lipscomb was also in double-digits for kills with 12 to go with her four blocks. Lindsay Blakey finished the match with eight kills and six blocks.

Senior setter Natalie Mikels dished out 27 assists and moved into sixth place in the Aggie record book for career aces with two to push her career total to 134.

NMSU (12-1, 12-1 WAC) returns to the court with a chance to clinch its second-straight WAC regular-season championship on Tuesday at 12 p.m. MT at the Pan American Center. Once again, no fans are allowed to attend the match, but it will stream live on the WAC Digital Network.