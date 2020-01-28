LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies and Rainbow Warriors will clash
twice in 2021.
NM State and Hawaii, already scheduled to meet on Sept. 25, 2021, at Aggie Memorial Stadium, will go head-to-head again on Oct. 23, 2021, inside Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The additional game will give NM State its third in-season, home-and-home series in four years. The Aggies took on Liberty twice during both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
NM State and Hawaii, the former Western Athletic Conference foes, also agreed to games in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Aggies will host the Rainbow Warriors on Oct. 15, 2022, and Aug. 24, 2024, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium and make a trip to Honolulu for a Sept. 23, 2023, contest.
Originally scheduled to play a two-game, home-and-home series for 2020 and 2021, NM State and Hawaii are now slated to meet six times in the next five years. The Aggies and Rainbow Warriors will square off for the first time since 2011 next season on Oct. 10 inside Aloha Stadium.
Aggies, Rainbow Warriors extend series; double up in 2021
