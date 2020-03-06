Aggies race past CBU 83-50, finish unbeaten in WAC Play

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Trevelin Queen scored 19 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 13, leading New Mexico State past California Baptist 83-50 on Thursday night at the Pan American Center.

With the win, the Aggies are just the third team in the history of the Western Athletic Conference to go unbeaten in conference play. NMSU is the first team to go 16-0 in WAC play, sending their six seniors off in style.

“They’re our culture. They’re our core,” said head coach Chris Jans. “I couldn’t be happier for them to close their careers out in the Pan Am in this fashion.”

Queen was 7-of-11 shooting and Aurrecoechea was 5-of-6. NMSU was 28-of-56 from the field and 12-of-30 from 3-point range. Terrell Brown and Johnny McCants each scored 11 points and C.J. Bobbitt 10.

NMSU started the game on a 23-3 run and never trailed. Not until Milan Acquaah made a pair of free throws with 5:36 before intermission did the Lancers reach double figures. Jans’ bunch poured it on in the second half en route to a 27-point win in the season finale.

Perfection. New Mexico State def. Cal Baptist 83-50 to become the third team in WAC history to go undefeated in conference play, the first team to go 16-0. Aggies will be the one seed in next week’s WAC Tournament. #WACmbb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/hLpjGz76gx — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 6, 2020

The Aggies (25-6, 16-0 WAC) will now turn the page to next week’s WAC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” said Jans. “We have a whole week now to get healthy and tweak here and there to get ready to play where it’s sudden death.”

.@WACsports coaches who were perfect in regular season league play: Billy Tubbs, Rick Majerus. Now, Jans the Man.



We’ll see you in Vegas, Aggies! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/CNihufXSRV — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) March 6, 2020

NMSU will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will play Chicago State on Thursday at Orleans Arena. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. MT.