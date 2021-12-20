Aggies overcome slow start to beat UTPB, 84-59

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Marchelus Avery poured in a career-high 22 points, Teddy Allen added 20 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double, as New Mexico State put the finishing touches on their non-conference schedule with a 84-59 win over UT Permian Basin at the Pan American Center on Monday night. The Aggies have won five straight, improving to 11-2 on the season.

Yuat Alok tallied 14 points and seven rebounds while Levar Williams added 10 points in the win.

NMSU never trailed in the game, but UTPB pulled within three points late in the first half before Alok drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Aggies an eight point lead at the half. NMSU ran away with it in the second half, shooting over 50 percent from the field for the game and out-rebounding the Falcons 43-29.

The Aggies 11-2 start to the season marks the third time in head coach Chris Jans’ tenure at NMSU in which the team has won 11 of its first 13 games of the season. NMSU will open WAC play next week on Dec. 30 at Seattle U. The Aggies will play three of their first five conference games on the road.

FINAL | Aggies 84 UTPB 59



Last home game of 2021 ends with a W!! See you next year Aggies!!



Avery: 22 pts, 7 reb

Allen: 20 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast

Alok: 14 pts, 7 reb#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/QL0dKhW9SW — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 21, 2021

FIRST HALF

• NM State could do no wrong through the opening five minutes and change as Allen and Avery led a 14-0 run by the home team to start things off. Those two Aggies netted 12 of their team’s 14 points through the first 5:13 with each hitting a three-pointer to help the home team get the upper hand early on.

• The Falcons finally found their footing on offense after 7:02 of game time had elapsed. Keyon Craddock canned a mid-range jumper while started a 7-2 scoring surge for the visitors. That run pulled UT Permian Basin within single digits, 16-9, and showed the NCAA Division II opponent wouldn’t go away easily in the first frame.

• Three-pointers from Virshon Cotton and Levar Williams on consecutive NM State possessions pushed the Aggies’ lead back to 13 with 8:16 to go in the frame.

• UT Permian Basin still didn’t pose too much of a threat for the Aggies with five minutes to go in the stanza. Following a three-pointer courtesy of Allen which made matters 35-23 in favor of the hosts with 5:17 left, NM State missed its next six shots from the field and committed a trio of turnovers.

• Those Aggie miscues allowed UT Permian Basin to seize control of things for a bit. Miles Daniels concluded a 9-0 run by the Falcons by drilling a three-pointer with 62 seconds left. That triple shrank NM State’s once double-digit lead to 35-32.

• Able to recover heading into the locker room, the Aggies received a one-handed jumper from Allen in the lane before Yuat Alok swished a straightaway three-pointer as time expired in the half. Those two buckets allowed NM State to carry a 40-32 lead into the halftime break.

• UT Permian Basin went 6-of-12 (50-percent) from long range in the frame and shot 48.1-percent (13-of-27) in total through the opening 20 minutes of action – figures which were better than NM State’s shooting splits of .467/.400/.667 through the half.

SECOND HALF

• UT Permian Basin kept hanging around through the first five minutes of the deciding frame. Lemmie Howard hooked in a one-handed shot in the paint that brought the visitors within nine, 47-38, with 15:08 left.

• Following that shot, NM State grabbed control and didn’t let it go. Will McNair Jr. , converted a hook shot of his own with 15:04 left, kick-starting a 12-0 Aggie scoring surge in the process. Through the run, Avery, Alok and Allen each hammered home slam dunks while Mike Peake put in a three-pointer to help the cause.

• Allen’s rim-rocker with 12:39 to go pushed the hosts’ lead to 59-38 and the hosts’ lead didn’t dip below 16 points for the rest of the night.

• NM State’s largest lead of the night was 30, 84-54, following Clayton Henry’s three-point make with 1:56 to go.

• The Aggies outscored the Falcons by a 44-27 margin in the second half to run away with the win.