Aggies’ opening series at UNLV canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – As a result of positive COVID-19 tests within the New Mexico State baseball team’s tier one group, the Aggies’ season-opening four-game series at UNLV originally scheduled for Friday-Sunday has been canceled, according to a university release.

According to NMSU officials, the Aggies were made aware of the positive test results Thursday morning. Sources tell KTSM the team had already departed for Las Vegas, Nevada, via bus when the results came in. The team bus has since returned to Las Cruces.

In accordance with NCAA and WAC testing guidelines, all Tier One individuals within the program have been getting tested three times per week since January of 2021.

With the cancellation, the Aggies’ first action of the 2021 campaign will now come on Friday, Feb. 26 at Abilene Christian. First pitch in the four-game series has been set for 5:05 p.m. MT.