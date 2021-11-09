Aggies’ offense explodes to open season with dominant victory over Western New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team returned home with a dominant 94-40 victory over Western New Mexico.

Final | Can't start any better than 1-0. Aggies explode offensively as five scorers reach double digits.🙌



Sarr – 16 points, 6 rebounds

Kaiser – 18 points

Grays – 10 points, 5 rebounds#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/H75VRymslt — NM State WBB (@NMStateWBB) November 10, 2021