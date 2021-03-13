Aggies march to WAC Tournament Final in win over UVU, to play GCU

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTSM) — After starting conference play 2-5 and facing unprecedented circumstances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which included relocating their program out-of-state, New Mexico State is back to playing Aggie basketball.

NMSU advancing to the finals of the WAC Tournament following their win over Utah Valley, 78-62, on Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aggies will play Grand Canyon in Saturday’s final.

☝️ ONE MORE BABY….



Heading to the Saturday night #WACvegas championship game‼️#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/fZqZvQXC7B — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) March 13, 2021

“We came out of the gate great,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “I told them in the locker room after the game that if we could bottle that up and play with that kind of focus and energy — we can beat a lot of teams across the county.”

UNLV transfer guard Donnie Tillman led the charge for the Aggies, scoring 10 of NMSU’s first 12 points in the game. Tillman finished Friday’s semifinal with 23 points and four rebounds. Jabari Rice added 13 points in the win.

Head coach Chris Jans improves to 8-0 in conference tournament games. A win on Friday would punch NMSU’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine tries.

“We are playing Aggie basketball. We are playing Aggie basketball,” said Jans. “The next 24 hours, all I’m going to be thinking about is that our coaches have to be on it. We have to get the right plan together and we have to put them in the right spots because they’ll execute. They’ll play with their hair on fire.”

Grand Canyon has been the most consistent team in league this season. The Antelopes were dominant in their 81-47 semifinal win over Seattle U on Friday, improving to 16-6 on the season. The Lopes swept the regular season series against the Aggies, but NMSU is a much different team than when they met in January.

“We decided to take what we got and make the most of it,” said senior forward Johnny McCants. “We told each other at the beginning of the year — when we couldn’t play in the Pan American Center — that we’re going to get to play. But if we give up now, we’re going to hand GCU the title — if we gave up back then. I just kept on telling them that we can’t give up because our games are going to start coming and we are going to make it to the championship.”

It’s the WAC Final we all deserve — New Mexico State versus Grand Canyon on Saturday night at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas. Winner heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for March Madness.