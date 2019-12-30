Aggies make program-record 20 three pointers in blowout win

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Up through the first 13 games of its 2019-20 season, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team had sometimes been judged by what could have been rather than what was.

After seeing two of its expected key contributors miss a combined 27 games due to injury, New Mexico State was – for the first time this season – fully healthy and operating with a complete contingent of players headed into their non-conference finale. With everyone in uniform, the Aggies showed their fans in Pan American Center on Sunday a glimpse of just how potent the they can be when operating at full strength.

Trevelin Queen netted a game-high 17 points, all 12 Aggies who took the floor registered points and New Mexico State put the finishing touches on its regular season, non-conference schedule by beating Northern New Mexico 104-30.

🗣| After closing out non-conference play on a winning note, @coachchrisjans caught up with us to chat about Sunday's game and @WACsports play. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/IgEdGtuSOh — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 30, 2019

FIRST HALF

• One of the lone bright spots for Northern New Mexico came when Jeremy Anaya drilled a mid-range jumper 47 seconds into the game to hand the Eagles a 2-0 lead. After that, though, the Aggies quickly took control.

• Back in action for the first time in 2019-20, senior guard Clayton Henry contributed five points to a 17-0 New Mexico State run over the next 3:36. In all, five different Aggies generated scores through that surge and as a result the home team never saw its lead dip below 11 points the rest of the way.

• Through the opening 20 minutes, the Aggies put up a blistering shooting split of .622/.545/.500. In that span, New Mexico State connected on 12 of its 22 tries from long range and 23 of its 37 field goal attempts overall.

SECOND HALF

• Trevelin Queen laced a pair of three-pointers during the Aggies’ 12-0 run to start the final frame. C.J. Bobbitt concluded that surge with a driving layup that handed the hosts a 72-12 edge with 15:44 left.

• Hoping to reset the program’s single-game record for three-pointers, the Aggies inched closer and closer to doing just that as the final frame wore on. Senior guard Bryce Rewalt canned New Mexico State’s 19th long-range hit with 5:00 to go and slung in the record-breaking downtown make with 3:52 left.

• William McNair capped off the Aggies’ lopsided with with a two-handed flush off of a Tennessee Owens assist with 1:01 remaining.

KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE

• Each and every one of the 12 Aggies who saw minutes in Sunday’s win put in points. Leading the way was Queen who netted a game-high 17 on 6-of-9 shooting. The senior again neared triple-double territory by finishing with a game-best eight assists (one more than Northern New Mexico) and a career-high seven steals.

• Gilyard II and McCants chipped in 12 points apiece and went a combined 6-of-8 from three-point range in the laugher. In seven second-half minutes off of the bench Rewalt contributed a career-high nine points to the cause on a 3-of-3 showing from long range.

• In his season debut, Henry wrapped up his outing with eight points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. He was one of five Aggies who amassed exactly eight points and joining Henry on that list were Ivan Aurrecoechea, AJ Harris, McNair and Williams.

• During the win, the Aggies established a program record for three-pointers in a single game. By splashing 20, they surpassed the previous record of 19 set on Dec. 29, 1990 in a home win over Morgan State.

• Northern New Mexico’s 30 points represented the lowest point total by an Aggie opponent since Western New Mexico recorded the same amount in a 34-30 New Mexico State win on Feb. 12, 1946.

• The Aggies’ 74-point margin of victory was their largest in the history of the program. For the game, New Mexico State shot .586/.513/.500 while limiting the Eagles to shooting splits of .240/.130/.600.

• Northern New Mexico was playing without its two leading scorers and suited up only eight players. The Aggies improved to 8-0 all-time against the Eagles.

COMING UP NEXT

• With their regular season non-conference slate a matter of record, the Aggies turn their attention to Western Athletic Conference (WAC) action. Saturday night in Riverside, Calif., New Mexico State begins its quest for a third-straight WAC regular season crown when it begins its 16-game stretch of league tilts by facing off against California Baptist. Tip-off has been set for 8:00 p.m. MT and the Aggies’ first WAC test of the year will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.